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THEY ARE LOCKING MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS UP THAT SPEAK UP AGAINST THE UNTESTED COVID VACCINE
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552 views • December 17, 2020
Amazing Polly (A MUST WATCH)
I start with Public Health officials making a startling admission, then I move to 4 more examples of persecution of people who are questioning the government's Big Pharma response to COVID, and then I go through who "they" are. Who is it behind the persecution, censorship & vaccine narrative??? (Click "MORE" bottom right of this section)...
To support my channel, please go to https://amazingpolly.net/contact.html . As you may know, Paypal has terminated my account because - and I quote - I have been deemed "offensive." I can only accept cash & checks through the mail. I can accept any denomination of currency! Thank you very much to everyone who has taken the time and given me support. You are angels - and there are many good people throughout the world, I can assure you!
I recommend the message this documentary offers.
I'm going to throw my pennyworth in, Saturn moved into Aquarius today, Jupiter is closely to follow and the two will meet in a conjunction 22 December. Gone is the negative aspects of Pluto and Saturn conjunction in Capricorn. We now have many great things to look forward to. Social structures will begin to be put in place. There will be much more cohesion from now. Almost as if there will be a lid lifted to a new 7 year era. We will soon wonder what was all the Covid nonsense about. Evil intent amongst the people will fail. Welcome to the humanitarian sign of Aquarius. This is the 'new beginning' the 'new reset' the bad guys couldn't achieve.
World Economical Forum Exposed,
REFERENCES:
Ontario Officers Of Health HOT MIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckVCtaiZlME&;feature=youtu.be
Prof Fourtillon / Life s News: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/accomplished-pharma-prof-thrown-in-psych-hospital-after-questioning-official-covid-narrative
Gemma O’Doherty web site: https://gemmaodoherty.com/video/
SGT Report VIDEO “Citizen Enforcers”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ldDCxwJz1yBZ/
Oregon Doc Paul Thomas License: https://www.modernhealthcare.com/physicians/pediatricians-license-suspended-oregon-over-vaccines
Seth Berkeley “spreads like disease”: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-vaccines/vaccine-doubts-spread-like-disease-must-be-taken-offline-vaccine-chief-idUSKCN1SR1SV
I start with Public Health officials making a startling admission, then I move to 4 more examples of persecution of people who are questioning the government's Big Pharma response to COVID, and then I go through who "they" are. Who is it behind the persecution, censorship & vaccine narrative??? (Click "MORE" bottom right of this section)...
To support my channel, please go to https://amazingpolly.net/contact.html . As you may know, Paypal has terminated my account because - and I quote - I have been deemed "offensive." I can only accept cash & checks through the mail. I can accept any denomination of currency! Thank you very much to everyone who has taken the time and given me support. You are angels - and there are many good people throughout the world, I can assure you!
I recommend the message this documentary offers.
I'm going to throw my pennyworth in, Saturn moved into Aquarius today, Jupiter is closely to follow and the two will meet in a conjunction 22 December. Gone is the negative aspects of Pluto and Saturn conjunction in Capricorn. We now have many great things to look forward to. Social structures will begin to be put in place. There will be much more cohesion from now. Almost as if there will be a lid lifted to a new 7 year era. We will soon wonder what was all the Covid nonsense about. Evil intent amongst the people will fail. Welcome to the humanitarian sign of Aquarius. This is the 'new beginning' the 'new reset' the bad guys couldn't achieve.
World Economical Forum Exposed,
REFERENCES:
Ontario Officers Of Health HOT MIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckVCtaiZlME&;feature=youtu.be
Prof Fourtillon / Life s News: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/accomplished-pharma-prof-thrown-in-psych-hospital-after-questioning-official-covid-narrative
Gemma O’Doherty web site: https://gemmaodoherty.com/video/
SGT Report VIDEO “Citizen Enforcers”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ldDCxwJz1yBZ/
Oregon Doc Paul Thomas License: https://www.modernhealthcare.com/physicians/pediatricians-license-suspended-oregon-over-vaccines
Seth Berkeley “spreads like disease”: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-vaccines/vaccine-doubts-spread-like-disease-must-be-taken-offline-vaccine-chief-idUSKCN1SR1SV
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