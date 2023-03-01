Controlled Opposition! 🔺👁️ just look at his hands.

IIluminati Pyramid Symbolism Allegiance to his real master satan.



His act is all part of the script of the satanic bIood cuIt. He ain't no hero, but a slave to the devil worshipping trillionaires.



Woody Harrelson plays the role of "the good guy" and calls vacs companies “Drug Cartels” on SNL and the satanic cultist trillionaires-controlled tv just allows it on air.

