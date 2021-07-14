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(ALWAYS REMEMBER, NEVER FORGET) YOU ARE NOT CATTLE, YOU ARE NOT SHEEP (ITS TIME 2 WAKE, NOT 2 SLEEP)
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62 views • July 14, 2021
tangentopolis feat. 434
=============
(world orders review)
=============
What are we dealing right now? How can we defend ourselves? [1st published June 2020]
=============
(ALWAYS REMEMBER, NEVER FORGET) YOU ARE NOT CATTLE, NOR ARE YOU SHEEP (Awake Now Dear Dreamer... No More Time For Sleep!)
{SHARE} https://www.bitchute.com/video/IaldlFjAybmL/
============
Courtesy of the always thoughtful 434. Music: CO.AG "Go to sleep little earth", "Ghosts", "A new day", "A new day will begin", "If humans disappeared"
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcavSftXHgxLBWwLDm_bNvA
------------------------------
like, share and support 434 @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/434/
=============
=============
ABANDONMENT of SELF for PROGRAMMED SECURITY & MANAGEMENT (ALAN WATT)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/366p0kl6WGJa/
PROOF!!! That Puts An END To The (FAKE) Sars-CoV-2 NARRATIVE + MAJOR WARNING (Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi) https://www.bitchute.com/video/WAapJViVgZBc/
THE PSYCHOLOGY OF CONOLOGY (Alan Watt)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mbnaSbKKFGU/
UNDENIABLE (WE MUST FIGHT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/0hCRRXGhs2gm/
EMERGING VIRUSES & DEPOPULATION Through VACCINES (Dr. Len Horowitz) https://www.bitchute.com/video/XHvChJSDGp5k/
DIRECT ACTION [Nothing More Than Slaves...] BUT TEAM TRIES TO WAKE THE SLEEPING SHEEPING https://www.bitchute.com/video/wy1X3tTWRP4N/
ETERNAL VIGILANCE (DEEP-SENSE-DUBS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/37arPFeYKx21/
(Atlantean Prince) THE MASQUE
[PART 01] https://www.bitchute.com/video/7kE9zycYYWgn/
[PART 02] https://www.bitchute.com/video/X7Rx8jImIObq/
Do We Live in a BRAVE NEW WORLD?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/isrSVlhEn0TF/
ROCKEFELLER'S ''MENINGITIS VAXXINE''... WAS THE SPANISH FLU PANDEMIC!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fk9PKgddN0sT/
(THE BORG) REDESIGNING HUMANS for FUN & PROFIT (Alan Watt)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NdAkGAra1upo/
PSYCHOPATHS In PUBLIC LIFE ...And In The BRITISH PARLIAMENT (Thomas Sheridan)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N15ce08cwcxd/
'MAMMON', 'MODERNITY' & 'SERVITUDE'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fVUGDaUitR3k/
(MIND the GAP) ID2020, Nanovaxxx, A.I. HIVEMIND, 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Paw3rIZl9YR/
(ALAN WATT) THIS PAINLESS CONCENTRATION CAMP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ci0HhADrZYn/
COVID, GRAPHENE OXIDE, MASKS, THE VAXXES; EMF MODULATION; DA 5GEE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vhxS80j6OY0D/
ZOMBIE WORLD (CORONAVIRUS [VAXXX] APOCALYPSUS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q32Eg0jbvBFA/
VAXXINE VAMPIRES & THE PATHOGENIC PRIMING OF THE WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Av34tWuXHThy/
'THEY WANT YOUR SOUL' [communication breakdown mix]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RT3Uj8dWklKp/
(UK NHS) The REAL Covid-19 Daily News Briefings Lockdowns Vaxxines Boris Hancocks
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ChnXJXBqg4qD/
(Dr. Richard Fleming) ‘EVENT 2021’ DALLAS, TX [full presentation] A TOUR DE FORCE !!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AncQZ3i7IL4M/
(tangentopolis) 'THE OCCULT PHILOSOPHY' (Mind & People Control)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qw9awXH88PVt/
(tangentopolis) ((CORONA OBSCURA)) 'BABYLON', To 'NANOBOTS' (feat. Dean Henderson)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2O9pv2TD259p/
(tangentopolis) BRZEZINSKI'S GHOST: BIO-SECURITY, A.I. & the SCIENTIFIC DICTATORSHIP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVctfP60qBQE/
(tangentopolis) "SPARS" [for 'A Sustainable 2030']
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zPXlfJQLpIFd/
(tangentopolis) 'the DARK WINTER begins...' (RELOADED) [side 1]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPeBFZmRtTbs/
"W.H.O." BIO-WEAPON (3-SHOT KILLER VAXXX) MEMORANDUM [1972] ALAN WATT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bd7aajD2lwdD/
CORONA ('tHE bIGGEST cON gAME... iN tHE hISTORY OF cON-gAMES...') (Harry Vox)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M5VbErMpFS4h/
No Proof COVID-19 Exists (Governments Quietly Admit + PROOF It All Was Planned)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8nDzizG4uJ4i/
(ALAN WATT) TRUTH "IS" UNCONDITIONAL [Harmonic Reprise]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3jOnuDH5yYYv/
WE HAVE ONE THAT CAN SEE! [THEY LIVE... A Documentary] (Shaking My Head)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V2HGv1p6hTUS/
MASONS, MICROCHIPS & the BATTLE FOR THE MIND (Alan Watt, CTTM REDUX, Jun 27, 2021) https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZiD1JkgfFs15/
Eustace Mullins, MURDER by INJECTION [Vaccinations & Population Control]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SPoarOjs6n1e/
=============
(world orders review)
=============
What are we dealing right now? How can we defend ourselves? [1st published June 2020]
=============
(ALWAYS REMEMBER, NEVER FORGET) YOU ARE NOT CATTLE, NOR ARE YOU SHEEP (Awake Now Dear Dreamer... No More Time For Sleep!)
{SHARE} https://www.bitchute.com/video/IaldlFjAybmL/
============
Courtesy of the always thoughtful 434. Music: CO.AG "Go to sleep little earth", "Ghosts", "A new day", "A new day will begin", "If humans disappeared"
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcavSftXHgxLBWwLDm_bNvA
------------------------------
like, share and support 434 @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/434/
=============
=============
ABANDONMENT of SELF for PROGRAMMED SECURITY & MANAGEMENT (ALAN WATT)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/366p0kl6WGJa/
PROOF!!! That Puts An END To The (FAKE) Sars-CoV-2 NARRATIVE + MAJOR WARNING (Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi) https://www.bitchute.com/video/WAapJViVgZBc/
THE PSYCHOLOGY OF CONOLOGY (Alan Watt)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mbnaSbKKFGU/
UNDENIABLE (WE MUST FIGHT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/0hCRRXGhs2gm/
EMERGING VIRUSES & DEPOPULATION Through VACCINES (Dr. Len Horowitz) https://www.bitchute.com/video/XHvChJSDGp5k/
DIRECT ACTION [Nothing More Than Slaves...] BUT TEAM TRIES TO WAKE THE SLEEPING SHEEPING https://www.bitchute.com/video/wy1X3tTWRP4N/
ETERNAL VIGILANCE (DEEP-SENSE-DUBS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/37arPFeYKx21/
(Atlantean Prince) THE MASQUE
[PART 01] https://www.bitchute.com/video/7kE9zycYYWgn/
[PART 02] https://www.bitchute.com/video/X7Rx8jImIObq/
Do We Live in a BRAVE NEW WORLD?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/isrSVlhEn0TF/
ROCKEFELLER'S ''MENINGITIS VAXXINE''... WAS THE SPANISH FLU PANDEMIC!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fk9PKgddN0sT/
(THE BORG) REDESIGNING HUMANS for FUN & PROFIT (Alan Watt)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NdAkGAra1upo/
PSYCHOPATHS In PUBLIC LIFE ...And In The BRITISH PARLIAMENT (Thomas Sheridan)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N15ce08cwcxd/
'MAMMON', 'MODERNITY' & 'SERVITUDE'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fVUGDaUitR3k/
(MIND the GAP) ID2020, Nanovaxxx, A.I. HIVEMIND, 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Paw3rIZl9YR/
(ALAN WATT) THIS PAINLESS CONCENTRATION CAMP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ci0HhADrZYn/
COVID, GRAPHENE OXIDE, MASKS, THE VAXXES; EMF MODULATION; DA 5GEE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vhxS80j6OY0D/
ZOMBIE WORLD (CORONAVIRUS [VAXXX] APOCALYPSUS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q32Eg0jbvBFA/
VAXXINE VAMPIRES & THE PATHOGENIC PRIMING OF THE WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Av34tWuXHThy/
'THEY WANT YOUR SOUL' [communication breakdown mix]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RT3Uj8dWklKp/
(UK NHS) The REAL Covid-19 Daily News Briefings Lockdowns Vaxxines Boris Hancocks
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ChnXJXBqg4qD/
(Dr. Richard Fleming) ‘EVENT 2021’ DALLAS, TX [full presentation] A TOUR DE FORCE !!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AncQZ3i7IL4M/
(tangentopolis) 'THE OCCULT PHILOSOPHY' (Mind & People Control)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qw9awXH88PVt/
(tangentopolis) ((CORONA OBSCURA)) 'BABYLON', To 'NANOBOTS' (feat. Dean Henderson)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2O9pv2TD259p/
(tangentopolis) BRZEZINSKI'S GHOST: BIO-SECURITY, A.I. & the SCIENTIFIC DICTATORSHIP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVctfP60qBQE/
(tangentopolis) "SPARS" [for 'A Sustainable 2030']
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zPXlfJQLpIFd/
(tangentopolis) 'the DARK WINTER begins...' (RELOADED) [side 1]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPeBFZmRtTbs/
"W.H.O." BIO-WEAPON (3-SHOT KILLER VAXXX) MEMORANDUM [1972] ALAN WATT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bd7aajD2lwdD/
CORONA ('tHE bIGGEST cON gAME... iN tHE hISTORY OF cON-gAMES...') (Harry Vox)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M5VbErMpFS4h/
No Proof COVID-19 Exists (Governments Quietly Admit + PROOF It All Was Planned)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8nDzizG4uJ4i/
(ALAN WATT) TRUTH "IS" UNCONDITIONAL [Harmonic Reprise]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3jOnuDH5yYYv/
WE HAVE ONE THAT CAN SEE! [THEY LIVE... A Documentary] (Shaking My Head)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V2HGv1p6hTUS/
MASONS, MICROCHIPS & the BATTLE FOR THE MIND (Alan Watt, CTTM REDUX, Jun 27, 2021) https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZiD1JkgfFs15/
Eustace Mullins, MURDER by INJECTION [Vaccinations & Population Control]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SPoarOjs6n1e/
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