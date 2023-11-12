Kale Yeah! A Cheesy Twist on Greens That'll Make Your Taste Buds Dance!

This is a unique way of making kale that makes the dish come alive. Try not to use too much salt in this because the cheese already has a lot in it!
Ingredients:
Kale 2 pounds
One medium onion chopped
One bell pepper chopped
1 to 2 tablespoons of minced garlic
Sour cream ½ - ¾ cup
Cream cheese 4 ounces
Buttermilk ½ cup
Vinegar or pickle juice 2TBS
Honey 1-2 TBS
Sautéing oil of your choice I used duck fat
Tony Cachere’s Creole seasoning ½ to 1 tsp
Better than Bouillon poultry seasoning
Shredded parmesan cheese 3 ounces
Directions:
Place 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil in a medium to large sized
sauté pan on medium heat. Roughly chop your
onions and sauté them for 2 minutes.
Chop your bell peppers and add them for 2 minutes. Add the minced garlic. Add about one to two teaspoons of better than
bouillon roasted chicken base. Add the kale
to the pan making sure to discard the large stalks of the leaves. Add 2 tablespoons of vinegar or pickle
juice. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of honey. Add ½ to 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt. Place a lid on your pot and cook for 5
minutes. Remove the lid and mix the
vegetables and kale. Add a little
chicken broth if the mixture is too dry and sauté an additional 15 to 20
minutes. Make sure everything is tender. Continue to cook until most of the liquid has
cooked off.
And ½ C of buttermilk and ½ to ¾ of a cup of sour cream and makes in with the greens thoroughly. Add 4 ounces of cream cheese. Add 3 ounces of shredded parmesan cheese and place lid on the pot for 2 to 3 minutes and then stir to mix. Plate and serve with your favorite meat and cornbread!
