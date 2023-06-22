Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Booby Kennedy Is Backed By Billionaires, Who Made Trillions From Pandemic Lockdowns.
Streamed live on Jun 20, 2023
In this discussion with Owen Benjamin, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for U.S. President, further exposes the scumbag and fraud Booby F'n Kennedy, Jr. and how he serves the SWARM of Billionaires.
