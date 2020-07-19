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[Jun 13, 2019] TFR 154 - Revolutionary Radio: Climate Change or Climate Changers? (27.6K views on YouTube!)
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70 views • July 19, 2020
This show originally aired on June 12, 2019. In this broadcast, I spoke with Jim Lee, one of the pioneers in studying climate change and weather modification programs. This is the perfect follow up to the interview I did with Dane Wigington on this same issue. Please be sure to spend a LOT of time on Jim’s websites for a whole lot more information (we barely scratched the surface here):
https://climateviewer.com/
http://climateviewer.org/
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
If you enjoyed this video and all of the other FREE content I've provided on this channel and want to help me get my research and that of the people of interviewed out to a MUCH larger audience, would you please consider a small, one-time gift to help make it happen? If so, please click on the link below to learn more:
http://seedtheseries.com/makeithappen
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://climateviewer.com/
http://climateviewer.org/
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
If you enjoyed this video and all of the other FREE content I've provided on this channel and want to help me get my research and that of the people of interviewed out to a MUCH larger audience, would you please consider a small, one-time gift to help make it happen? If so, please click on the link below to learn more:
http://seedtheseries.com/makeithappen
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
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