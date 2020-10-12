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Attacks on our food supply continue at all levels: New Zealand has blocked farmworkers from entering, leaving crops to rot. Biden advocates mandatory COVID19 testing for farms, processing plants, and grocery stores, ensuring more shutdown of the food supply. Vandals hang bolts from corn, ruining thousands of acres of silage and potentially killing thousands of cattle in a "willful, specific act to harm livestock." A massive -- and full -- grain elevator in Marengo has burned to the ground. Christian breaks down the latest sabotage on our food supply chain.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/10/12/agricultural-terror-new-zealand-blocks-farmworkers-leaves-crops-to-rot/
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