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All Olympic Athletes Must Respect the American Flag and National Anthem
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40 views • July 12, 2021
No More Anti-American Athletes on the Olympic Team. If Athletes Hate America So Much, They Should Leave the Country. It is an Honor To Represent America, Athletes Should Show Proper Respect! If They Refuse to Respect America, They Must Be Kicked Off Team.
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