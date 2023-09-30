Am I required by law to file and pay the California state income tax? (Full)

The California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) continues to aggressively steal income tax from its citizens. If you are not required to file a federal income tax return, does that mean you also do not have to file a California state income tax return? Furthermore, you may have heard that FTB is the most aggressive and lawless state income tax agency. How would you deal with the communist FTB thieves? What are your options if you live in California?

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of Freedom Law School, will show you who is and is not required by law to file and pay California state income tax and how you can deal effectively with the super-aggressive FTB.

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to Income Tax Freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.