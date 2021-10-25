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Masks Don't Work, Denis Rancourt, PhD
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6 views • October 25, 2021
Masks don't work according to 14 randomized trials notes Denis Rancourt, PhD, former Professor of Physics at the University of Ottawa. "The masks collect and gather pathogen-laden materials near your face... Top scientists have known this forever."
The full interview by Del Bigtree of TheHighWire.com is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZGkJ6kg2gWhV/
The full interview by Del Bigtree of TheHighWire.com is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZGkJ6kg2gWhV/
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