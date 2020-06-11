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Swine Flu, Martial Law, And RFID Bracelets - Plans Back In The Days During Swine Flu Outbreak(2009)
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95 views • June 11, 2020
"Convention in Oklahoma regarding federal plans to implement a bracelet tracking system and suppress travel rights during the coming flu season and the ever spooky H1N1 outbreak.
The man speaking is Greg Evensen, a former Kansas state trooper who left his position after learning of the plans for martial law being implemented through FEMA integration with state and local law enforcement agencies."
The man speaking is Greg Evensen, a former Kansas state trooper who left his position after learning of the plans for martial law being implemented through FEMA integration with state and local law enforcement agencies."
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