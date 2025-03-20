Genesis - Las Tres Gracias

Today we signed papers to start a business in El Salvador. On Day 3 when we met with Jeremy and told him our goals and mentioned that we might be interested in adopting again from one of the orphanages in El Salvador, he suggested that we should set up our own orphanage. That wasn’t even on our list, just like El Salvador wasn’t on our list of places to move to until it was in May 2023.





Through all of this we feel God is guiding the way for us. Now we’ll still need to set up a money making organization as orphanages don’t actually make money but instead need money to run. Our goal is to start with something making money like a Hotel, Motel, AirBnB, Restaurant, Bar or Cafe or one of the other 20 items we thought about and added to our paperwork to open our business enterprises in El Salvador. Then, once that is up and running, then start building our facilities and taking in as many children as possible that need help.





When we first started to become foster parents in 2009 my friend asked me how many children we wanted to adopt, we already had Willem at that time, I told her, “all of them!” Our hearts are bent towards helping people, animals or whatever needs our help, that is just who we are. When we ran our motel here in Canada we got burned a lot of times from people taking advantage of that kindness but that hasn’t stopped us, our rewards are in heaven, not here on earth.