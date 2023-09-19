If Fed Goons Knock On Your Door

The Craziness Is Going To Continue
* The left has thought all of this through and knows what they’re doing.
* They are malicious, evil and immoral — but not stupid.
* If feds come knocking and you’re being politically targeted, there is zero upside to speaking with them.
* If there is no arrest warrant and you’re not being detained, you can just walk away.
* You don’t have to talk to them even if you are arrested.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 19 September 2023
https://rumble.com/v3j0pnj-the-lies-come-flying-out-ep.-2091-09192023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.