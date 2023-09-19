If Fed Goons Knock On Your Door

The Craziness Is Going To Continue

* The left has thought all of this through and knows what they’re doing.

* They are malicious, evil and immoral — but not stupid.

* If feds come knocking and you’re being politically targeted, there is zero upside to speaking with them.

* If there is no arrest warrant and you’re not being detained, you can just walk away.

* You don’t have to talk to them even if you are arrested.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 19 September 2023

https://rumble.com/v3j0pnj-the-lies-come-flying-out-ep.-2091-09192023.html

