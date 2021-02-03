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WEDNESDAY - FEBRUARY 03, 2021
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EP 2306-9AM NEW BILL IN CONGRESS WILL END 2ND AMENDMENT RIGHTS PERMANENTLY
Now that the Democrats control the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives, there is going to be a major push to ram through some form of gun control legislation. If it is not this bill, it will be another one, so we need to be diligent. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16838
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