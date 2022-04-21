© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin Will ‘Take The Blame’ When Ukraine War Fails, Russia Expert Says
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • April 21, 2022
Yale History Professor Timothy Snyder joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how isolated Vladimir Putin is from the truth about the how the war is going amid reports that Kremlin insiders are concerned Putin’s war is a catastrophic mistake and why Putin will have a “tricky time” trying to claim victory to celebrate on May 9th.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.