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Red October - Tanks on the road - THEY KNOW WHO'S NOT VACCINATED - BURIAL DAY, IT'S COMING
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1449 views • October 05, 2021
With so many new Subscribers coming in every day, some videos need to repeated for those who have not seen them, especially if they are vaccinated.
- Getting a Phone Call to be Vaccinated
- These Vaccine Pushers not only called here ... They contacted cousins in Kitchener, Ontario
- More tanks beginning to block U.S. Roads- The Vaccine Nutcases not only called here .... they also called Judy's cousin in Kitchener, Ontario
- Getting ready to bury your family members (repeated)

Mirrored - wil paranormal
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tanksvaccinatedred october
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