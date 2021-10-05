Red October - Tanks on the road - THEY KNOW WHO'S NOT VACCINATED - BURIAL DAY, IT'S COMING

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- Getting a Phone Call to be Vaccinated
- These Vaccine Pushers not only called here ... They contacted cousins in Kitchener, Ontario
- More tanks beginning to block U.S. Roads- The Vaccine Nutcases not only called here .... they also called Judy's cousin in Kitchener, Ontario
- Getting ready to bury your family members (repeated)
Mirrored - wil paranormal