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A Greater Reset? Following the Founders on the Path to Liberty
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31 views • January 04, 2021
While supporters of the monster state push for a “great reset” to centralize power and control, there’s an opportunity in the other direction, as Thomas Paine once put it - to “begin the world over again,” with liberty as the primary object. On this episode - 15 essential quotes from leading founders and old revolutionaries to help us move forward on the path to liberty.
Path to Liberty: January 4, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty: January 4, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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