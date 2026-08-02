Savage 17 HMR Revel DLX Accuracy Issues - part two

AmbGun Savage Revel Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/savage-revel





In my “Fist Impressions” video, the Savage Revel DLX was not impressing me with its accuracy. And I found the front sight, receiver, and buttstock screws were loose.

Now with the Savage Revel’s front sight and receiver screws given a tiny drop of blue threadlocker and then torqued to 15 inch pounds, I waited a day for the threadlocker to dry and then headed to the range in Sundance.

At 25 yards, alternating between the Savage Revel and my red dot KelTec P17. My average group size with the Savage was 6 MOA. P17 was 7.7 MOA. Happy with the P17. Disappointed with the Revel.

Back in the lab, I used a carbon, lead, and copper bore solvent to thoroughly clean the Revel’s barrel. Applied some Lucas Oil gun lube and then swabbed the barrel clean.

Takedown Tip, fit a chamber flag to prevent the bolt from going too far forward during transport.

Went out to the local 50 yard range.

The first 5 shot group was 7.4 MOA. Over 2 MOA high. The second group was just over 6 MOA and the final group of the day was 4.9 MOA…nicely clustered around the bullseye.

The buckhorn irons have a sight radius of about 14 inches. So not ideal for precision. Nonetheless, I felt like I was getting good sight alignment and was confident that my C-shaped trigger finger wasn’t dragging wood. So I consulted Google Gemini.

Gemini suggested that I check a few things. In particular for any slack in the connection between upper and lower receiver. I could detect movement, in fact it was a measurable six thousandths of an inch. Gemini said that when cold the rifle would give me the larger groups and as it warmed up and those parts expanded, the groups would tighten up. It sounded reasonable to me. Certainly more reasonable than admitting that I suck with buckhorn sights.

If my first 10 round group with a mounted optic hadn’t been almost 8 MOA, I might accept responsibility. Let’s see what Savage Customer Service thinks. So my foray into 17 HMR, Henry, Bear Creek Arsenal, and now Savage, has cost me over a thousand rounds of ammo, time, and money. Henry with its failure to feed from the magazine. Bear Creek was accurate, but could not cycle reliably. And now the handsome Revel is reliable, but cannot put lead on target. Given the incredible performance of our 22LR Tikka T1x, maybe I should give the 17HMR version a try.

I’ll post the complete discussion with Gemini AI on the AmbGun Savage Revel page.