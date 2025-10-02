BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
“The global balance cannot be built without Russia—economic, strategic, cultural, or logistical. Those who dream of our ‘strategic defeat’ will learn the futility of their plan"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
19 views • 2 days ago

The plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club, attended by Vladimir Putin, has begun in Sochi.

“The global balance cannot be built without Russia—economic, strategic, cultural, or logistical. Those who dream of our ‘strategic defeat’ will learn the futility of their plan.”

 — President Putin

Adding: Highlights from statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the national economy: 

➡️The budget deficit in Russia is planned at the level of 2.6% of GDP in 2025 and 1.6% of GDP next year;

➡️Inflation slowdown is important but economic growth rates should also be provided

➡️The high key rate hopefully will not "freeze" the national economy

➡️Russia decided to sacrifice record high growth rates to combat inflation

➡️The country has passed through a very challenging phase in the economy and can move forward

➡️The state debt and the budget deficit are relatively small in Russia

Only posting a few clips at Valdai. Putin spoke lots, and others. Cynthia


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
