Love and pray for them who persecute you

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Credits to the Seventh-Day Christians Church. Its website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). Its channels are SDCMedia and SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES



The video was produced during Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening, July 1, 2022.



In this video, I speak about loving and praying for those who come against you whether they be social media platforms and SUNday keepers who denounce you on those same social media platforms.



What some of us are going through in Facebook and other social media platforms is a foretaste or a glimpse of what to expect in the very near future as followers of Christ, as God’s saints who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus Christ as we read in Revelation 14:12.



You WILL be ridiculed, you WILL be mocked and you WILL be hated for Christ’s sake and for sharing biblical truth. As followers of Christ, as His saints, we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter as per the words of our dear brother, the apostle Paul in Romans 8:36.



Some of us WILL lose our lives for our faith and obedience to Christ which points to Revelation 14:13 and Revelation 20:4. As persecution is just around the corner, in the meantime, we are to follow Christ’s instruction in Matthew 5:44 including:



Loving your enemies whether they are on social media including Facebook or in person.

Bless them that curse you whether they are on social media including Facebook or in person.

Do good to them that hate you whether they are on social media including Facebook or in person by sharing biblical truth with them.

And pray for them that persecute you whether they be on social media including Facebook or in person.



Stay strong in Christ, remain grounded in biblical truth and pray for them who are ensnared by satan with false doctrines in their Babylonian church so that they may come out of Babylon...as we all did. It is now THEIR turn to get out of Babylon.



For those who come against God’s saints with their mocking, they need our prayers, they need our love and they need to know biblical truth at all cost regardless of the restrictions and barriers that come against us.



Don’t ever give up when it comes to sharing biblical truth regardless of the mocking you are or will be receiving. Soon, you may just stand up before the magistrates, the judges and the authorities to testify of the faith that is in you and to share written word of God to them when the mark of the Vatican beast will be enforced by law.



In the meantime, stand up for Christ and His biblical truth including His prophecies, His parables and His holy ten commandments, which define His love according to John 14:21; Romans 13:10 and 1 John 5:3 since Christ is the Rock of our salvation. Do your part as a witness for the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua and leave everything else in God’s hands. He knows thy good works and He will give thee a crown of life.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/







For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg



SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES



ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11



John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/



Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777



Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].