🚨 BLACK MEN ARMED WITH GUNS TRY TO ROB ELDERLY

HOMEOWNER — HE BLASTS ALL THREE DEAD IN HIS YARD!





Three black teens, masked and armed, rolled up on an old man’s house to rob him. One opened fire first. The homeowner defended himself and dropped every single one. Cops called it justified self-defense. No charges. Now the parents cry “murder” and sue? This is what happens when black men play stupid games — they win stupid prizes. Real justice served.





Source: https://x.com/Aku_700/status/2052714368324743262





The post describes a real 2019 incident in Conyers, Georgia (Rockdale County), but it is sensationalized, racially framed, and paired with a misleading video mashup. The core events happened in September 2019, not recently. A civil lawsuit by the teens' families was filed much later (around May 2025).

yahoo.com





Accurate parts of the post

Three masked, armed teens attempted to rob people outside a home. Around 4 a.m. on September 16, 2019, three Black teenagers (ages 15–16: Isaiah Reid, Jaime Hernandez, and Brandon Gresham) approached three residents in the front yard of a home on White Oak Court. They were masked and tried to rob them. One teen pulled a handgun (a black Glock was later found at the scene) and fired first.

cnn.com





The homeowner returned fire and killed all three. One of the residents fired back in self-defense. All three teens were shot and died (one at the scene, two at a hospital).

cnn.com





Police ruled it justified self-defense; no criminal charges. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office called it a clear case of self-defense under Georgia’s Stand Your Ground law. No one was charged. The sheriff explicitly stated race was not a factor.

facebook.com





Parents are suing civilly. The families of the three teens filed a civil lawsuit against the homeowner in Rockdale County in May 2025, seeking damages and alleging the shooting was unjustified (sometimes described in viral posts as a “murder” suit or demanding millions). No trial date is widely reported yet.

reddit.com





Inaccurate or misleading parts

“Black men” / “black teens” framing and “black men play stupid games”: The perpetrators were teenagers (15–16 years old), not adult men. The post highlights their race but omits that the shooter/homeowner was also Black (confirmed by the sheriff: “The suspects and shooter are black” and “race does not appear to be a factor”). This was an intra-racial incident, not the interracial framing the post implies.

facebook.com





“Elderly homeowner” / “old man’s house” / “living alone”: Contemporary news reports (CNN, BBC, local outlets) do not describe the homeowner as elderly or a veteran living alone. He was one of three residents confronted in the yard. The post’s attached video is a mashup that overlays dramatic text (“Elderly man living alone kills three teens… parents sue him for murder”) on unrelated clips—including footage of an unrelated elderly veteran in a “VETERAN” cap. A 2025 fact-check confirmed this viral video falsely implies a new case involving a charged veteran; it’s the 2019 story.

yahoo.com

“Rolled up on an old man’s house to rob him”: The teens approached people already outside in the yard, not a solo break-in of an elderly man’s house.

cnn.com





Context on the video

The ~91-second video in the post is not raw footage of the 2019 incident. It’s a compilation with:

Security-style clips of figures near a house.

Nighttime police scenes.

An interview-style shot of an unrelated older man in a veteran cap.

A crying woman and other dramatic B-roll.

Persistent red-banner text pushing the “elderly man… parents sue for murder” narrative.





This format is common in recent viral social media posts recycling the story alongside the 2025 lawsuit.





Bottom line

The shooting was a justified self-defense case in 2019 with no criminal charges—police and legal experts at the time agreed the homeowner acted lawfully after the teens fired first. The recent civil suit by the parents is real but separate from any criminal finding (civil suits have a lower burden of proof and can proceed even after criminal clearance). The post’s facts are based on a real event, but the racial emphasis, “elderly” descriptor, “breaking news” tone, and video make it misleading and emotionally charged. No new shooting matching this description occurred in 2026.





https://x.com/i/grok/share/37ceb165bb4646faac261bff46fbeaff