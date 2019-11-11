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Depopulation Agenda (Greek Subs) ο Τζον Λένον για τον υπερπληθυσμό κ.ά
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692 views • November 11, 2019
Thanking Alex Jones for uploading this in the youtube
chanel he had, relaying some truths worldwide.
I did my part relaying this to the Greek people
by subtitling this video
my Email and paypal : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
chanel he had, relaying some truths worldwide.
I did my part relaying this to the Greek people
by subtitling this video
my Email and paypal : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
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