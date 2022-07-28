A Return To Healing Chapter 9: The Imperative of Health Care Reform

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The catastrophe of health care cost is sustained by Big Pharma and the insurance industry. Shifting to wellness and prevention and health care for every American is sensible but challenging because the powerful financial tentacles of big business.. True health care reform requires medical freedom and a model where service becomes the metric for success, not return on investment. Grass roots driven change is the answer.