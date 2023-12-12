He was very lonely after his owner passed away,he often sat in a corner recalling beautiful memories

Pitiful Animal





Dec 12, 2023





Timosha was found wandering the streets.

The last person who needed him died last summer

The son of the owners was a drunkard.

Even if he could not feed himself, how could he support Timosha

Since then, Timosha was left alone in this world and had to go around making a living.

Due to many days without food, he was completely exhausted and lay in an abandoned house full of garbage.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

