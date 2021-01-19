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Lin Wood Telegram: Whistle blower on Clinton killing judges
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811 views • January 19, 2021
Hillary Clinton thought she had rigged the 2016 election. The plan after her election was to kill federal judges so that Hillary could stack the judiciary. US Supreme Court targeted. FBI was complicit.
ref: https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth 1/13/2021
ref: https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth 1/13/2021
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