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Naked Metaphysics _ Quantum Theory Proves Happy Dog Wags Tail
John Lamb Lash
John Lamb Lash
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54 views • October 12, 2021
Thumbnail: Glacier calving in Patagonia. https://www.trekearth.com/gallery
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Release date: September 18, 2021
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