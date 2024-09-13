I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 1: Numbers Don't Impress God

Everyone who lived through the revival period of the 1960's experienced what it was like to live through the modern book of Acts but then certain things happened that derailed the great spiritual awakening. True revival was supplanted by demonic revival that made a mockery of the Christian faith.

Seminaries were infiltrated by rogue professors, who destroyed the faith of many with their textual criticism and the result can be seen in the watered down gospel that is taught in many churches today. A lot of Christian leaders became Zionist's and this blasphemous doctrine involving a two-tier salvation plan has permeated most churches in America today and most Christians blindly support a political state founded by Kabbalistic men who wanted nothing to do with the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

God is not swayed by the massive number of people who rebel against Him. He simply will not adapt to mankind; instead, it is humanity that needs to realize that God's laws are eternal. We can't turn back the clock but God can do something wonderful again if we are willing to repent, pray and fast.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1522.pdf

RLJ-1522 -- NOVEMBER 15, 2015

