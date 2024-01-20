Create New Account
Successful Rescue of a BTR-82A by a Russian Soldier, Chased by an Enemy FPV Kamikaze Drone
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago

Another video of the successful rescue of our soldier from an enemy FPV kamikaze, instead of hitting the standing BTR-82A, the enemies decided to chase the soldier, but that didn’t work out that way.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

