PBOC Reluctantly Easing as Domestic Demand is Still Pretty Weak

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https://gnews.org/post/p19kgb59d
08/14/2022 Helen Qiao, BOFA： said that the surprise interest rate cut this morning seems to be suggesting policymakers are concerned and that the status quo does require more stimulus.She thinks there is a good chance we still get 3.5% for the full year. In a way this still has some assumptions based on the fact that we are expecting a reopening after the completion of the 20th Communist Party Congress in October