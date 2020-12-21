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We Were Warned This Could Happen If We Rushed a Vaccine
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220 views • December 21, 2020
I get a little animated in this video, because I am extremely upset that people are being harmed by a vaccine that should have never been started. We were warned about this, and we did not heed the warning.
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