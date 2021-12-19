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12/19/2021 | WEEKLY COMMENTARY PODCAST – American Media Periscope
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52 views • December 21, 2021
Missed last week's commentary podcast with John Michael Chambers?
John discussed - When Will Trump Be Back? Operation Snowglobe? Dropping Like Flies 5G and Covid Deaths – Grundvig and Chambers Called Way Back When
To sign up for AMP membership and access to the portal click the link below: https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/plans
To listen to last week's podcast, click the link below:
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/12-19-2021-weekly-commentary-podcast/
John discussed - When Will Trump Be Back? Operation Snowglobe? Dropping Like Flies 5G and Covid Deaths – Grundvig and Chambers Called Way Back When
To sign up for AMP membership and access to the portal click the link below: https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/plans
To listen to last week's podcast, click the link below:
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/12-19-2021-weekly-commentary-podcast/
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