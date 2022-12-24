Realtalk #1 - All religions are satan worship!

"Realtalk", is a format, where I just stop by, drop what's on my heart and keep it moving!





Grace, peace and blessings unto you beloved brothers and sisters in the name of Yashayah Ha Mashayach/ Christ Jesus.





Acts 2:38

Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.



Acts 4:12

Neither is there salvation in no one else, for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.



Romans 8:1-8

1There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.

2 For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death.

3 For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, the Most High coming down in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh:

4 That the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.

5 For they that are after the flesh do mind the things of the flesh; but they that are after the Spirit the things of the Spirit.

6 For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.

7 Because the carnal mind is enmity against the Most High: for it is not subject to the law of the Most High, neither indeed can be.

8 So then they that are in the flesh cannot please Most High.



Revelation 12:11

And they overcame him by the blood of lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they did not love their lives to the death.



Matthew 6:33

But seek ye first the kingdom of the Most High, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.



Romans 12:1-2

1 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of the Most High, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto the Most High, which is your reasonable service.

2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of the Most High.







"The Believers Field Manual by Daniel Brunt"!Download:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/2r4b4jhbfhrpk9g/The_Believers_Field_Manual_by_Daniel_Brunt.pdf/file



"Das Feldhandbuch der Gläubigen von Daniel Brunt"!

Download:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/cmea4v9zyjrc4nh/Das_Feldhandbuch_der_Gl%25C3%25A4ubigen_von_Daniel_Brunt.pdf/file



"The invisible cage of gold"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/u6qwhbmsjku2nxw/The_invisible_cage_of_gold.pdf/file



"Der unsichtbare Käfig aus Gold"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/wo1sa5kt49n2p88/Der_unsichtbare_K%25C3%25A4fig_aus_Gold.pdf/file







