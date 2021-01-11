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SANITIZING SAFETY NATURALLY INSPIRED INTERVIEWS DR ANTOINE CHEVALIER ON QUARANTINE MAINTAINING BALANCED MENTAL HEALTH COVID TESTING SANITIZING BODY AND SPACES
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0 view • January 11, 2021
Naturally Inspired Host, Tasha Jackson, interviews Dr. Antoine Chevalier, on maintaining balanced mental health during quarantine, COVID testing (antibodies does not necessarily mean immunity), natural immunity boosting.
Also discussed is new medical research indicating a trend with adults drinking hand sanitizer from wall dispensers. One incident resulted in death in a hospital.
SanitzingSafety.com discusses non-toxic, eco-friendly, alcohol-free, bleach-free, chlorine-free, safe sanitizing with quaternary ammonium compounds (quats, QAC) including benzalkonium chloride (BZK) for skin and surfaces.
Also discussed is new medical research indicating a trend with adults drinking hand sanitizer from wall dispensers. One incident resulted in death in a hospital.
SanitzingSafety.com discusses non-toxic, eco-friendly, alcohol-free, bleach-free, chlorine-free, safe sanitizing with quaternary ammonium compounds (quats, QAC) including benzalkonium chloride (BZK) for skin and surfaces.
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