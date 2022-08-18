Helping the Next Generation Find Their Plan and Purpose in Life with Youth Pastor Tim Outlaw



Tim Outlaw fled the church for two years right after he graduated high school, but God got his attention and called him back into ministry in a very surprising way. Tim expressed his concern that most churches do not have a Bible study or gathering for young adults. This observation was what inspired him to start a college-age ministry in his own hometown. He additionally points out the main reason why America’s youth are leaving the church in droves is because there is no core community for them. There must be a place for young people to stay connected within the church, Tim explains. Another reason why so many people are uninterested in pursuing God is because they don’t have a purpose in life. However, Tim stresses that as we draw closer to Christ, He will reveal the plan and purpose for our lives.







TAKEAWAYS





Tim’s book, God’s Plan for You, cultivates confidence that God has a plan and a purpose for every single person





Nation-2-Nation is an incredible comprehensive biblical and ministry training program equipping over 20,000 students in over 50 countries





God speaks to those who have a relationship with Him and are in continuous fellowship with Him





Pray and ask God how you can be a positive influence to the youth in your church and community







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