BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Helping the Next Generation Find Their Plan and Purpose in Life with Youth Pastor Tim Outlaw
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
434 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
36 views • August 18, 2022


Tim Outlaw fled the church for two years right after he graduated high school, but God got his attention and called him back into ministry in a very surprising way. Tim expressed his concern that most churches do not have a Bible study or gathering for young adults. This observation was what inspired him to start a college-age ministry in his own hometown. He additionally points out the main reason why America’s youth are leaving the church in droves is because there is no core community for them. There must be a place for young people to stay connected within the church, Tim explains. Another reason why so many people are uninterested in pursuing God is because they don’t have a purpose in life. However, Tim stresses that as we draw closer to Christ, He will reveal the plan and purpose for our lives.



TAKEAWAYS


Tim’s book, God’s Plan for You, cultivates confidence that God has a plan and a purpose for every single person


Nation-2-Nation is an incredible comprehensive biblical and ministry training program equipping over 20,000 students in over 50 countries


God speaks to those who have a relationship with Him and are in continuous fellowship with Him


Pray and ask God how you can be a positive influence to the youth in your church and community



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

God’s Plan For You Book Trailer: https://bit.ly/3SAsrEq 

God’s Plan For You Book: https://amzn.to/3w4R5mL


🔗 CONNECT WITH TIM OUTLAW

Website: https://gods-plan-for-you.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TimOutlawAuthor 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/outlaw1984/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tim_outlaw 


🔗 CONNECT WITH NATION-2-NATION

Website: https://n2ncu.org/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
healthamericacollegeteenagersteensministrymentaltina griffincounter culture mom showtim outlaw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Morgan S. Verity
LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

Cassie B.
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy