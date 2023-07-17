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PATRICK LANCASTER: 17JUL23 - NUCLEAR WAR from Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Attack Possible?(Russia Ukraine War Special Report)
Delacabra
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89 views • July 17, 2023

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47,837 views Jul 17, 2023 #RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelensky has claimed Russia is placing mines on top of the 6 Nuclear reactors in the Zaporozhye / Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in a plan to cause a nuclear catastrophe and blame Ukraine. Poland is asking the USA for Nuclear weapons. This is very dangerous to the world. I have returned to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant for the second time this year to conduct an investigation into what is really happening there. What we know is that Russia has controlled the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Does it make since for Russia to damage the plant they control and send Radiation across Russian territory? I think not. Next thing we know from my first trip to the ZPPP is that Ukraine has fired on areas the plant because we saw impacts that was clearly shelled from Ukraine territory.

During this report I met with the head advisor for the General Director of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (ROSATOM), Renat Karchaa. ROSATOM is the company that runs the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant now that it is under control of Russian forces. Renat Karchaa told us that he had seen Russia do nothing to put the plant at risk and infact the reactors are very strong and exploding mines on them would NOT cause a nuclear disaster. He says the main threat is Ukraine firing a "Dirty" bomb to fake a leak.

I also spoke to locals and workers at the plant and all said Russia was not doing anything to risk damage to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

Please watch the full report as the western mainstream media will not show you what is really happening there.


Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

00:00:00 Introduction

00:01:54 Going On APC

00:03:50 Walking To Positions

00:05:12 Arriving 60 meters from Ukrainians

00:15:28 Having Breakfast, tea & coffee in Bunkers

00:18:12 Tour from Officer In charge

00:39:53 Having a nap in bunkers

00:40:17 Gun Fire wakes us up

00:48:16 Looking at Ukraine Army positions

00:56:00 Russians are about to fire Art

01:07:48 Tour of Captured Ukraine positions

01:10:42 Ukraine Drone over head hunting us

01:17:39 Dinner And Tea In Bunkers

01:19:32 Rap up with officer in charge

01:21:32 Head to APC to head home

My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!


We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.





#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

I show what the western media will not show you.





Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday



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You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:



https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...

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Keywords
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