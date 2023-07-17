PATRICK LANCASTER: 17JUL23 - NUCLEAR WAR from Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Attack Possible?(Russia Ukraine War Special Report)

CHECK THE DELACABRA PLAYLIST FROM PATRICK LANCASTER FOR MORE





Ukrainian President Zelensky has claimed Russia is placing mines on top of the 6 Nuclear reactors in the Zaporozhye / Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in a plan to cause a nuclear catastrophe and blame Ukraine. Poland is asking the USA for Nuclear weapons. This is very dangerous to the world. I have returned to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant for the second time this year to conduct an investigation into what is really happening there. What we know is that Russia has controlled the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Does it make since for Russia to damage the plant they control and send Radiation across Russian territory? I think not. Next thing we know from my first trip to the ZPPP is that Ukraine has fired on areas the plant because we saw impacts that was clearly shelled from Ukraine territory.

During this report I met with the head advisor for the General Director of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (ROSATOM), Renat Karchaa. ROSATOM is the company that runs the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant now that it is under control of Russian forces. Renat Karchaa told us that he had seen Russia do nothing to put the plant at risk and infact the reactors are very strong and exploding mines on them would NOT cause a nuclear disaster. He says the main threat is Ukraine firing a "Dirty" bomb to fake a leak.

I also spoke to locals and workers at the plant and all said Russia was not doing anything to risk damage to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

Please watch the full report as the western mainstream media will not show you what is really happening there.





