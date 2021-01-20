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Under The Cover Of DC WWE Inauguration, This Communist Agenda Moves Forward
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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191 views • January 20, 2021
While Wednesday's inauguration will make it appear as though a transfer of power is taking place, it's really just the left boot being put on while the right boot of the tyrants is being taken off. The fact of the matter is that many of the same agendas continue forward, and one of those is a clear Communist agenda that is the most damaging to the united States and has been for 4 decades! The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to discuss this important topic.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/under-the-cover-of-dc-wwe-inauguration-this-communist-agenda-moves-forward/

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educationdonald trumpjoe bidenfascismkamala harrisindoctrinationcommon coretim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiolynne taylor
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