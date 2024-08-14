© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word : https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/america-serious-earthquake-warnings/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "The LORD has show me, many times, about the EARTHQUAKES that are coming to the U.S.A. First, I was shown, in a DREAM, about the one coming to the West Coast, that will BREAK OFF THE LAND INTO THE SEA."