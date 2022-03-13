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Here’s a video segment by BBC documenting the NAZI problem in Ukraine back in 2017.
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56 views • March 13, 2022
LOTS of evidence are pointing towards NATO armed & trained neo-Nazi battalion in the Ukraine
Neutralizing & denazifying the Azov Battalion
The CIA May Be Breeding Nazi Terror in Ukraine
Neutralizing & denazifying the Azov Battalion
The CIA May Be Breeding Nazi Terror in Ukraine
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