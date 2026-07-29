Freemasons, Kabbalah, & Judaism, OH MY! - The Connections

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Diana Ketterman joins Gerardo Cantu and Laura Baker to reveal connections between freemasonry, Judaism and kabbalah. Israel is the cradle of freemasonry. The roots of freemasonry evolves from the pharisees. Freemasons have a vested interest in the building of the third temple. Freemasons are automatically Noahide judges. AI technology being used to target Christians. The military complex used to combine the IDF, USA military and police forces. The tentacles of freemasonry, Judaism and kabbalah can be identified in many other organizations around the world (i.e. Rotary club, boy/girl scouts, fraternities/sororities, etc.) Taking oaths, renouncing said oaths, generational curses and bloodline - repentance and finding Jesus Christ of Nazareth.