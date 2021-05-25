© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Rima Laibow Exposes how Elites would use Vaccines to Cull Humanity (2009)
Follow
0
Share
Report
283 views • May 25, 2021
Part two the Culling Masters, and NASA creats RAIN,
https://www.bitchute.com/video/krJC5s4vfbjC/
The Culling Masters , Creating a Genocidal Holocaust via Nasal MIst Vaccines (with the nine inch swabs)
Men Women, children will die, and those who survive will be infirtile
Dr. Rima Laibow Exposes how Elites would use Vaccines to Cull Humanity (2009) & Trump the Sellout
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FVLHi6hyAhQp/
Squalene -
It is the first oil-in-water influenza vaccine adjuvant to be commercialised in combination with a seasonal influenza virus vaccine.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Squalene
According to the UCP, Northern Command's mission is with their over 420,000 military is their to:
Conduct operations to deter, prevent, and defeat threats and aggression aimed at the United States, its territories, and interests within the assigned area of responsibility and,
As directed by the President or Secretary of Defense provide military assistance to non-military authorities including consequence management operations
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Northern_Command
Non Consensual Experimentation in India , By Bill & Melinda Gates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slEopNmdOe4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/krJC5s4vfbjC/
The Culling Masters , Creating a Genocidal Holocaust via Nasal MIst Vaccines (with the nine inch swabs)
Men Women, children will die, and those who survive will be infirtile
Dr. Rima Laibow Exposes how Elites would use Vaccines to Cull Humanity (2009) & Trump the Sellout
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FVLHi6hyAhQp/
Squalene -
It is the first oil-in-water influenza vaccine adjuvant to be commercialised in combination with a seasonal influenza virus vaccine.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Squalene
According to the UCP, Northern Command's mission is with their over 420,000 military is their to:
Conduct operations to deter, prevent, and defeat threats and aggression aimed at the United States, its territories, and interests within the assigned area of responsibility and,
As directed by the President or Secretary of Defense provide military assistance to non-military authorities including consequence management operations
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Northern_Command
Non Consensual Experimentation in India , By Bill & Melinda Gates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slEopNmdOe4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.