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Dr. Rima Laibow Exposes how Elites would use Vaccines to Cull Humanity (2009)
HaydenStore
HaydenStore
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283 views • May 25, 2021
Part two the Culling Masters, and NASA creats RAIN,
https://www.bitchute.com/video/krJC5s4vfbjC/

The Culling Masters , Creating a Genocidal Holocaust via Nasal MIst Vaccines (with the nine inch swabs)
Men Women, children will die, and those who survive will be infirtile
Dr. Rima Laibow Exposes how Elites would use Vaccines to Cull Humanity (2009) & Trump the Sellout
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FVLHi6hyAhQp/

Squalene -
It is the first oil-in-water influenza vaccine adjuvant to be commercialised in combination with a seasonal influenza virus vaccine.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Squalene

According to the UCP, Northern Command's mission is with their over 420,000 military is their to:
Conduct operations to deter, prevent, and defeat threats and aggression aimed at the United States, its territories, and interests within the assigned area of responsibility and,
As directed by the President or Secretary of Defense provide military assistance to non-military authorities including consequence management operations
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Northern_Command

Non Consensual Experimentation in India , By Bill & Melinda Gates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slEopNmdOe4
Keywords
billclintonwtorimalaibow
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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