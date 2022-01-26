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Ukraine Civil War 26Jan2022
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91 views • January 26, 2022
Translated by independent journalist, Patrick Lancaster.
"With all-out war "imminent" I am coming to you from Donetsk with a special report on the information(With full English Translation) you will never see in the Main Stream Media. (Must Watch ALL)
In Ukraine the government is "replenishing the military and operational supplies" on the frontline, and "Preparing the armed formations of Ukraine for offensive operations in the Donbass."
The hospitals are "patients who are being treated are urgently discharged and sent to their duty stations for outpatient treatment."
As said by the official representative of the People's Militia of the DPR, Eduard Basurin, in an urgent statement today." - Patrick Lancaster
Join Team PLnewstoday and help me show the world what the mainstream media wont show them. Support Patrick Lancaster work with:
https://fundrazr.com/61qUP7?ref=ab_3PYtXnlpvil3PYtXnlpvil
https://plnewstoday.onfastspring.com/Altmedia
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
"Ukraine Preparing "Offensive Operations In The Donbass" - Anti Government DPR Forces" https://youtu.be/-ls9qzv486Q
"With all-out war "imminent" I am coming to you from Donetsk with a special report on the information(With full English Translation) you will never see in the Main Stream Media. (Must Watch ALL)
In Ukraine the government is "replenishing the military and operational supplies" on the frontline, and "Preparing the armed formations of Ukraine for offensive operations in the Donbass."
The hospitals are "patients who are being treated are urgently discharged and sent to their duty stations for outpatient treatment."
As said by the official representative of the People's Militia of the DPR, Eduard Basurin, in an urgent statement today." - Patrick Lancaster
Join Team PLnewstoday and help me show the world what the mainstream media wont show them. Support Patrick Lancaster work with:
https://fundrazr.com/61qUP7?ref=ab_3PYtXnlpvil3PYtXnlpvil
https://plnewstoday.onfastspring.com/Altmedia
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
"Ukraine Preparing "Offensive Operations In The Donbass" - Anti Government DPR Forces" https://youtu.be/-ls9qzv486Q
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