Meanwhile, the Russian Army's victorious offensive continues in all key directions of the front. In particular, on the morning of January 24, war correspondents reported that the settlement of 'Siminovka', in the Kharkiv region, had completely come under the control of Russian troops. It has been reported that, over the past 24 hours, the Russian units have advanced a total of 8 km in the Kharkiv sector of the front. The Russian Army's serious successes were also recorded in the Donetsk and Dnepropetrovsk regions ......................................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
