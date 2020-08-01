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2011 Libya's Muammar al-Gaddafi Executed 4 African Gold Dinar Bankster Free Africa - Truth Justice Peace
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36 views • August 01, 2020
This video was not produced by Ken O'Keefe, but it holds so much Truth, it is so counter to all the lies the "Prostitutes of Propaganda" tell us, it is here on Ken's channel for the benefit of all. God bless the original producers of this beautiful video with a lovely Drum & Bass track.
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