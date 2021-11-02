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BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Mike Lindell Lawsuit Headed to Supreme Court
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300 views • November 02, 2021
https://rumble.com/vokgqz-breaking-exclusive-mike-lindell-lawsuit-headed-to-supreme-court.html
MyPillow Inventor and CEO, Mike Lindell, appeared on "The Stew Peters Show" to announce a lawsuit vs The United States of America, which will hit the nation's High Court. The lawsuit framework will force the Court's Justices to align with or betray the will of the American People. Mike also announced that he will be hosting a 5-day LIVE event revealing specific state fraud, and emphasized his endorsement of Kandiss Taylor for GA Governor.
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MyPillow Inventor and CEO, Mike Lindell, appeared on "The Stew Peters Show" to announce a lawsuit vs The United States of America, which will hit the nation's High Court. The lawsuit framework will force the Court's Justices to align with or betray the will of the American People. Mike also announced that he will be hosting a 5-day LIVE event revealing specific state fraud, and emphasized his endorsement of Kandiss Taylor for GA Governor.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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