Karine Jean-Pierre confirms deadbeat Hunter Biden has been joining his father in high-level White House meetings recently

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What The Hell Is Happening?
Meanwhile in the ivory tower, White House aides are reportedly freaked out that crack addict, China profiteer, Ukraine energy expert, convicted felon Hunter Biden is in the building helping to counsel his father in Jill's time of crisis.
According to NBC News' Ken Deilanian, White House staff are asking "What the hell is happening," after a report that Hunter has been sitting in on meetings.