Dr Thomas Binder Talks About The Dystopian Hell He Went Through

September 2023

About this interview:

Dr Thomas Binder MD studied medicine at the University of Zurich, received his doctorate in immunology and virology, specialized in internal medicine and cardiology, and has 35 years of clinical experience.

Thomas has worked in diagnostics and the treatment of respiratory infections in hospitals and in intensive care units, and has been working in his private practice in Switzerland for 25 years.

In February 2020, Thomas stood up for the return of real science, medicine and humanity. The result of his vocal opposition to the unscientific and irrational covid poilicies was to be arrested and referred for compulsory psyhiatric treatment. Thomas describes eloquently the dystopian hell he went through. Thomas is a compassionate and kind man, and this conversation is really an inspirational story of a man, a doctor, standing up for what is right in a world gone mad.

Thomas is a board member of the Swiss 'Aletheia, humane medicine and science', is a core member of 'Doctors for Covid Ethics', a member of the German ‘Physicians and scientists for health, freedom and democracy', and is one of the 22 life scientists who wrote the ‘Corman-Drosten Review Report’, including ‘addendum’.

Blogs, articles, talks and interviews you can find on his personal website link below.

