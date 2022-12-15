Did Trump just Play the Trump Card?

Yesterday Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he would have a huge announcement on Thursday. Well today he announced that we can now purchase "Trump cards". Some Trump followers are angry that he baited them into yet another event that was overhyped and was disappointing yet again. And they of course may be exactly right.



But was he actually trying to bait the deep state into reacting before the announcement and to force them to pull another false flag? Here is another interesting point. Some people believe in the Q posts. Others don't. But regardless it is extremely fascinating that on April 20, 2018 Q posted "Trump card coming". Coincidence?

