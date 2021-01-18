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POLISH ARMED FORCES SR 2 MEAL AND FLAMELESS RATION HEATER
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130 views • January 18, 2021
Included in most MREs is the water-activated heater used to heat up retort food pouches a brilliant device for using outdoors to warm up your meal and they work very well heating your meal such as in this upload.
stewed meat with buckwheat (300g)
This was a good meal and frh did its job well.
I get all my mre/rations from mre empire link below
https://www.mre-empire.com/
#mre#polisharmyrations#flamlessrationheater
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
stewed meat with buckwheat (300g)
This was a good meal and frh did its job well.
I get all my mre/rations from mre empire link below
https://www.mre-empire.com/
#mre#polisharmyrations#flamlessrationheater
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
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