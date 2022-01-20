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Ep. 40 Solar Flares, Geomagnetic Storms, What Symptoms To Expect...
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835 views • January 20, 2022
Are you experiencing some major physical or emotional symptoms right now? Headaches, night sweats, body aches, chills, heart pressure, heart palpitations, ringing ears, dizziness, vertigo, electronic issues, technology outages/glitches, volcanoes, earthquakes, and more? Could the recent M5 solar flare, geomagnetic storms, and Schuman Resonance spikes have anything to do with it?
Join me Mondays live on YouTube for LIVE Quantum Healing, Q&A and more- usually between 1-2pm MST.
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
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YouTube: Roots Restored Wellness
Join me Mondays live on YouTube for LIVE Quantum Healing, Q&A and more- usually between 1-2pm MST.
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
YouTube: Roots Restored Wellness
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