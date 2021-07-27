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ADM Pacific Fleet "Dereliction of Duty" SEAL SIX Shootdown
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50 views • July 27, 2021
Tom Trento, Executive Producer of the new movie Fallen Angel - the cover-up of the shoot-down of SEAL Team Six which investigates the deaths of 30 US special forces units in Afghanistan (the largest single day loss of life of SEALs in US History) interviews Admiral Ace Lyons former Commander-in-chief U.S. Pacific Fleet. Admiral Lyons states the shoot-down of SEAL Team SIX was a "Dereliction of Duty" and further states that the Obama/Clinton restrictive Rules of Engagement also directly led to the deaths of 30 of our nations finest warriors. According to Don Brown, former U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer and author of "Call Sign Extortion 17 - the Shoot-Down of SEAL Team Six" states that under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) Dereliction of Duty in wartime situations is an extremely serious charge and is punishable by death. Lyon's joins other top military officers such as former Delta Force commander LTG Jerry Boykin, former head of NORAD Alaska LTG Thomas McInerney, MG Paul Vallely (ret), LTC Allen West former US congressman, and many other top military analyst who believe that the deaths of 15 members of SEAL Team Six on August 6th 2011 in Afghanistan is a massive Clinton/Obama cover-up that is far bigger than Benghazi.
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